Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs boosts recruiting team in push to meet diversity goals

05/13/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has doubled its diversity recruiting team and increased its budget by $10 million to help meet its goals to add more women, Blacks and Latinos to its workforce, Chief Diversity Officer Megan Hogan told Reuters on Friday.

The bank has added roughly 25 new recruiters focused on hiring diverse employees since the beginning of the year, bringing the team up to 50 people.

Hogan said Goldman Sachs has hired more experienced recruiters who will help advance its plans to have more women, Black and Latino vice presidents.

"It made a lot of sense to expand the team to include people who could reach a more experienced professional audience in terms of years of tenure and have more in depth conversations with them about career paths to the firm," said Hogan.

Wall Street banks are working to bring more diversity to their ranks, which is mainly comprised of white men.

The bank says it wants to have 7% of its employees with the title vice president to be Black and 9% to be Latino in the Americas, while it plans to have women accounting for 40% globally by 2025.

Vice presidents are typically senior roles at Wall Street banks.

In December, 32% of Goldman's vice presidents were women, 4% Black and 6% Latino, according to a regulatory filing.

Goldman has made some diversity progress among the lower ranks.

In 2019, the bank set a goal for 11% of all new analysts and entry-level associates hired in the United States and 9% hired in the United Kingdom to be Black. The bank said it also aimed for 14% to be Latino and half to be women.

Goldman met the targets for campus analyst hiring last year, it said. Recruiting at universities represents 70% of the bank's annual hirings.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Carolina Mandl


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
05:54pGoldman Sachs boosts recruiting team in push to meet diversity goals
RE
05:54pChina looks to spur job prospects for record number of new graduates
RE
05:49pDogecoin Gained 10.56% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:49pEthereum Gained 6.17% to $2043.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pBitcoin Gained 4.30% to $29800.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pUtilities Up as Risk-Appetite Rebound Buoys Cyclicals -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:45pUse American Rescue Plan funds to fight crime, Biden tells states
RE
05:44pAsked if britain can avoid recession, uk pm johnson says yes, if…
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS