Goldman Sachs communications head Jake Siewert to leave: NYT

04/16/2021 | 08:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Jake Siewert, global head of corporate communications at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is leaving the bank, the New York Times reported on Friday. (https://nyti.ms/3ggjv6k)

Siewert, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, joined the Wall Street bank in 2012. Before that, he was a top aide to former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

Siewert led Goldman's makeover efforts after the 2008 global financial crisis and was also involved in the launch of Marcus, its online retail banking division, the report said.

He will join private equity firm Warburg Pincus as a political and policy adviser, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.95% 338.55 Delayed Quote.28.38%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 2.33% 49.18 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
