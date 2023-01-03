Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Goldman Sachs' consumer banking unit head steps down - memo

01/03/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

(Reuters) - The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's direct-to-consumer unit, Swati Bhatia, is stepping down from the role, according to an internal note seen by Reuters.

Bhatia, a former PayPal executive, will retire from the partnership and become an advisory director, the note said.

The move comes as Goldman Sachs in October signaled it was scaling back its ambitions for the loss-making consumer unit, Marcus.

The bank also plans to stop originating unsecured consumer loans, a source familiar with the move told Reuters last month, another sign it is stepping back from the business.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, who took the helm in 2018, has tried to diversify the company's operations with Marcus. It was placed under the wealth business in October as part of a management reshuffle that also merged the trading and investment banking units.

Bhatia, formerly the chief payments risk officer at digital payments company Stripe, had joined the bank in February 2021.

Separately, the bank appointed Zeeshan Razzaqui as co-head of merchant point-of-sale lending at Platform Solutions, its unit focusing on financial technology products.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.72% 74.58 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.83% 346.22 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pHardliner Jim Jordan emerges as a Republican alternative for U.S. House speaker
RE
05:51pRussia says 89 troops were killed in New Year's attack, blames use of mobile phones
RE
05:48pGoldman Sachs' consumer banking unit head steps down - memo
RE
05:38pEx-CFO pleads guilty to stealing from SPACs to trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies
RE
05:37pBrazilian airline Gol expects Q4 loss
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 97.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 1.11% to $1.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.67% to $1.1967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.21% to 131.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDogecoin Lost 3.48% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
4Apple's market value falls below $2 trillion for the first time since 2..
5Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries

HOT NEWS