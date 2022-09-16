Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Goldman Sachs consumer banking unit under Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg Law

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman's management has been subjected to questions and follow-ups from the central bank's officials for several weeks, the report said, adding that the process was still ongoing. (https://bit.ly/3BJcc1i)

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while the Fed did not immediately respond to Reuters request for remarks.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has sought to reduce the bank's reliance on volatile trading and investment banking by shifting focus to its consumer bank.

Internal projections at the bank show the consumer unit will record losses of more than $1.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported in June.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS