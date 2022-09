Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on late Thursday that the expected path of interest rates by the central bank is now higher than it had previously expected leading it to cut its target.

"The forward paths of inflation, economic growth, interest rates, earnings, and valuations are all in flux more than usual with a wider distribution of potential outcomes," Goldman analyst David Kostin said.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)