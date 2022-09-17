Goldman Sachs cuts 2023 U.S. GDP forecasts

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its forecast
for 2023 U.S. Gross Domestic Product as it projects a more
aggressive Federal Reserve tightening policy through the rest of
this year, and sees that pushing the jobless rate higher than it
previously projected.
Goldman said in a note released late Friday that it now sees
GDP growth of 1.1% next year, down from its prior call for 1.5%
growth from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the end of 2023.
The influential financial firm now expects the Federal
Reserve to hike policy rates by 75 basis points at its meeting
next week, up from 50 basis points previously and sees 50 bp
hikes in November and December, with the fed funds rate peaking
at 4-4.25% by the end of the year.
"This higher rates path combined with recent tightening in
financial conditions implies a somewhat worse outlook for growth
and employment next year," Goldman wrote.
It sees the unemployment rate at 3.7% by year end, up from
3.6%, and rising to 4.1% by the end of 2023, from 3.8%
previously.
(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Louise Heavens)