Goldman Sachs cuts U.S. GDP growth forecast for 2022 over Omicron fears

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Saturday cut its outlook
for U.S. economic growth to 3.8% for 2022, citing risks and
uncertainty around the emergence of the Omicron variant of the
coronavirus.
Goldman economist Joseph Briggs said in a note that the
Omicron variant could slow economic reopening, but the firm
expects "only a modest drag" on service spending.
The firm now sees 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth
of 3.8%, down from 4.2% previously on a full year basis, and
Q4/Q4 growth of 2.9%, down from 3.3% before, Briggs said.
"While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a
moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly
but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is
most likely," he said.
Worker shortages could last longer if people do not feel
comfortable returning to work due to the variant, according to
the note.
Goldman pointed the spread of the virus could worsen supply
shortages should other countries implement tighter restrictions,
but increase in vaccination rates among foreign trade partners
would prevent severe disruptions.
Goldman Sachs' U.S. forecast comes after the International
Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on
Friday that the lender was likely to lower its global economic
growth estimates due to the new Omicron variant of the
coronavirus.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru
Editing by Alistair Bell)