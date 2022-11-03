Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Goldman Sachs cuts credit exposure to Russia

11/03/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.35% 349.79 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.22% 62.05 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Latest news "Economy"
06:31aG20 host Indonesia waiting to see if Putin will attend summit
RE
06:28aExclusive-Airbnb to provide guest data under draft EU plan - sources
RE
06:26aGoldman Sachs cuts credit exposure to Russia
RE
06:23aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank clashes
RE
06:22aU.S. Treasury's Adeyemo heads to Europe to discuss sanctions on Russia, oil price cap
RE
06:20aBond yields spike, tracking U.S. peers on Fed's hawkish tone
RE
06:18aWall Street doubts if Boeing can hit ambitious 2025 targets
RE
06:16aData will be stored at single digital entry point avai…
RE
06:16aCheniere Energy revenue more than doubles on soaring LNG demand
RE
06:16aAirbnb, other short-term rental companies, to also pro…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2BMW Q3 automotive margin grows to 8.9%
3BNP Paribas : 3Q22 - Press release results
4Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
5No. 17 2022 Strong Q3 as basis for adjustment of 2022 guidance

HOT NEWS