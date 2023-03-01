Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Goldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting

03/01/2023 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs raised its estimate for peak interest rate hike by the European Central Bank for the second time in as many weeks, saying it now expects rates to go up by 50 basis points (bps) in the ECB's May meeting.

That would take the central bank's terminal rate to 3.75% by June, the brokerage said.

The bank earlier expected the ECB to hike rates by 25 bps in May for a peak rate of 3.5% by June.

Money markets expect the ECB rate to peak at around 3.85% in December this year.

The ECB has raised rates by 3 percentage points since July and promised another half a percentage increase in March, in the hope that more expensive funding will curtail demand enough to get price growth down from levels still above 8%.

The brokerage's more hawkish expectation was prompted by recent data, including an upward surprise in Spanish and French inflation numbers, as well as recent commentary from ECB chief Philip Lane, who said that the central bank will not end rate hikes any sooner.

"While a step-down to 25 bps is still possible in May, we no longer view it as the baseline... and maintain our view that the Governing Council will maintain the peak rate until the fourth quarter of 2024," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note dated February 28.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.63552 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.14% 1.1348 Delayed Quote.0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.27% 0.690698 Delayed Quote.0.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.17% 0.011421 Delayed Quote.0.96%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.57% 0.939691 Delayed Quote.0.88%
Latest news "Economy"
03:05aPolish manufacturing slowdown eases in Feb -PMI
RE
03:04aHungary's Feb PMI rises to 56.5 from 55 in Jan -publisher
RE
03:03aChina says will study extension of purchase tax exemption for NEVs
RE
03:03aPortugal's largest builder Mota-Engil posts 2022 profit, order book hits record
RE
03:02aUK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Indian counterpart
RE
03:00aRussia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says
RE
02:56aGoldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting
RE
02:54aChina says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments
RE
02:52aChina's Finance Minister Says Local Government Finances Mostly Stable
DJ
02:47aSwedish manufacturing PMI unchanged at 47.0 points in February, compilers Silf/Swedbank say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
3China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
5Sinopec begins $1.56 billion upgrade at northern China refinery

HOT NEWS