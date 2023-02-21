Advanced search
Goldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates thrice this year

02/21/2023 | 06:15am EST
The logo of the European Central Bank is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it was expecting the European Central Bank to raise interest rates thrice this year, taking the terminal rate to 3.5% from 3.25% estimated earlier.

In a note dated late Monday, the brokerage said in addition to an increase of 50 basis points in March and 25 basis points in May, it was estimating a 25 basis-point hike in June.

Goldman's change in expectations comes after hawkish commentary from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel and French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, two influential policymakers from the 26-member Governing Council on Friday.

Markets currently see ECB rates peaking at around 3.7% by the end of summer.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
HOT NEWS