Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on
Thursday upgraded its key medium-term profitability target and
said it would hit its efficiency ratio goal in 2022 as it
provided an update on strategy and goals.
Wall Street's premier investment bank also set new goals for
transaction banking deposits and wealth and asset management
fees.
The bank said it expects to achieve a return on tangible
equity (RoTE) of 15-17%, compared with 14% previously. It
expects to achieve a return on equity of 14-16%, compared with
13% previously.
"We believe we have the right plan in place that will enable
us to serve clients, drive returns, and unlock significant value
for our shareholders," Chief Executive David Solomon said in a
presentation at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in
Florida.
Goldman also set a new target to achieve annual revenues of
more than $4 billion from its consumer business by 2024.
