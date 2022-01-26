Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

01/26/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

LONDON (Reuters) - High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

"While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, notching up losses of nearly 9% so far this month as uncertainties surrounding an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions prompted investors to dump high flying tech shares.[.N]

Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Danilo Masoni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aSouth African rand slightly firmer as markets await Fed decision
RE
02:38aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
02:37aMARKETMIND : No time to waver, Chair Powell
RE
02:35aUK says not ruling out sanctions on Russia's Putin
RE
02:34aReport into UK PM Johnson lockdown gatherings due soon - Truss
RE
02:32aWizz Air says Omicron uncertainty to hit demand in Q4
RE
02:31aIndonesia state power firm says won't allow repeat of coal crunch
RE
02:30aBentley commits to investing $3.4 billion in sustainability over…
RE
02:30aVolkswagen's bentley to start production of first fully-electric…
RE
02:28aItaly's doValue aims for 6% loan recovery rate by 2024
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas Instruments forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip demand
2U.S. Commerce Dept says chips shortage to persist, will review some pri..
3Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses
4Exclusive-Macellum asks Kohl's for board seat, public commitment to exp..
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS