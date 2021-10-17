Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs moves to full ownership of China securities JV

10/17/2021 | 11:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Goldman Sachs is displayed in their office located in Sydney

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it received approval from China's securities regulator to take full control of its mainland securities business.

The U.S. bank said it would buy the remainder of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Ltd (GSGH), and rename it as Goldman Sachs (China) Securities Company Ltd.

The migration of its onshore business units to GSGH from Beijing Gao Hua Securities was underway, it added.

"This marks the start of a new chapter for our China business following a successful 17-year joint venture," Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

It becomes the second Wall Street firm to be granted approval to shift to full ownership of its securities business after JPMorgan Chase & Co moved to 100% in August https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/jpmorgan-gets-beijings-approval-first-fully-foreign-owned-brokerage-2021-08-06.

Securities businesses in China typically house investment banking, research, equities and fixed income businesses.

Unlike most of the other China JVs, Goldman had day-to-day operational control of its business even with its minority ownership.

Lucrative underwriting fees on equity and bond transactions - especially initial public offerings (IPOs) - in China's expanding capital markets has been the driving force for Western banks to increase stakes in their mainland business.

Full ownership could allow foreign banks to expand their operations in the multi-trillion-dollar Chinese financial sector, and better integrate them with their global businesses.

Morgan Stanley currently owns 90% of its securities joint venture with partner Shanghai Chinafortune Co Ltd after increasing its stake https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/morgan-stanley-nears-full-ownership-china-ventures-with-stake-buys-2021-05-28 in May.

China's regulators had examined Goldman Sach's application to move to full ownership https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/goldman-sachs-signs-pact-wholly-own-china-joint-venture-2020-12-11 since the bank flagged its intention to buy out its partner in December.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aAPRA AUSTRALIAN PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY : finalises guidance for new prudential standard on remuneration
PU
10/17Bitcoin hovers near 6-month high on ETF hopes, inflation worries
RE
10/17China refinery throughput hits 16-month low as quota, power crunch bites
RE
10/17China property shares fall even as PBOC says Evergrande woes manageable
RE
10/17China Sept daily steel output lowest since Dec 2018 on power curbs
RE
10/17China's Sept coal output dips on tighter safety inspections
RE
10/17China's plunging construction starts reminiscent of 2015 downturn
RE
10/17BANK INDONESIA : The Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Oct 19th, 2021
PU
10/17Thai finance minister says monetary policy must support fiscal policy
RE
10/17Goldman Sachs moves to full ownership of China securities JV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent : China to keep up scrutiny of internet sector - Xinhua
2China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports
3China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports
4TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executiv..
5China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

HOT NEWS