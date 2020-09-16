Goldman Sachs names new co-COO of global TMT banking: memo

O'Brien, formerly co-head of the bank's TMT team, will hold the role with Jung Min, Goldman Sachs global head of TMT Nick Giovanni wrote in the memo to staff, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson.

O'Brien, 43, joined Goldman Sachs in 2000 and was named partner in 2018. A native Irish and marathon runner, he has worked on major tech and media deals, including the $7.3 billion Grubhub sale to Just Eat Takeaway earlier this year and the Match.com spin-off from IAC.

He will replace Kim Posnett, who was named co-head of global investment banking services unit earlier this week as the first woman to fill the role. Based in New York, O'Brien will report to Giovanni.

Global tech M&A business has been booming during the pandemic and rising to the highest level since 2000. Goldman Sachs captured 34.6% of global market share for tech deals this year, according to Refinitiv data.

By Krystal Hu