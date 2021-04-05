Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

April 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report added.

Goldman declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. investment bank sent all critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru back to working from home last month, Reuters reported on March 24, citing sources, as coronavirus infections in the city grew. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)