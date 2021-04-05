Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

04/05/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw

Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report added.

Goldman declined to comment on the report.

The U.S. investment bank sent all critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru back to working from home last month, Reuters reported on March 24, citing sources, as coronavirus infections in the city grew. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pU.s. cdc says 7,743,373 doses of covid-19 vaccine administered in long-term care homes as of april 5 vs 7,742,126 doses administered as of april 4
RE
02:36pU.s. cdc says 62,392,065 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of april 5 vs 61,416,536 individuals as of april 4
RE
02:36pDow, S&P 500 rally to records, boosted by strong economic data
RE
02:35pU.s. cdc says 107,515,428 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of april 5 vs 106,214,924 individuals as of april 4
RE
02:35pIntel CEO to attend Biden meeting on chip supply chain
RE
02:34pU.s. cdc says administered 167,187,795 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of april 5 vs 165,053,746 doses administered as of april 4
RE
02:33pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pGoldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian
RE
02:31pUkraine president says says nato membership action plan is top priority
RE
02:30pUkraine president says had call with british pm, says feels ukraine is not alone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC : GLOBAL MARKETS: Wall Street rides Friday's jobs wave, bonds fret over F..
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ