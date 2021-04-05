Goldman Sachs plans to return staff to London office - Guardian

April 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is
preparing to have hundreds of staff back in its London office
this week as companies eye a return to normal working conditions
during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian newspaper reported on
Monday.
Nearly 200 of Goldman's 6,000 London employees could return
to the office after the Easter break, the report said. https://bit.ly/3dwxVfw
Between 200 to 300 of the bank's workers such as financial
traders have been travelling to the office through the lockdown
for the need to use specialist computer equipment, the report
added.
Goldman declined to comment on the report.
The U.S. investment bank sent all critical staff at its
operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru back to working from
home last month, Reuters reported on March 24, citing sources,
as coronavirus infections in the city grew.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M. and Maju Samuel)