Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost

01/19/2021 | 08:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc dwarfed Wall Street estimates as its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, powered by another blowout performance at its trading business and a surge in fees from underwriting a string of blockbuster IPOs.

Revenue from global markets, which houses the bank's flagship trading business, registered its best annual performance in a decade. Sales at the unit surged 23% to $4.27 billion in the quarter, raking in $21.2 billion in the full year.

Investment banking revenue jumped 27% to $2.61 billion during the quarter, driven mainly by equity underwriting, which was up 195% from the same period last year.

The bank's shares surged 2.6% in early trading, adding to a 20% gain in the past year.

Total revenue climbed 18% to $11.74 billion. The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.36 billion, or $12.08 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Analysts had expected a profit of $7.47 per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

"We hope this year brings much needed stability and a respite from the pandemic, but we remain ready to handle a wide range of outcomes," Chief Executive David Solomon said, as the bank reiterated the three-year targets it set for profitability and expense savings last January.

Goldman's performance was in line with broader gains for trading units across Wall Street banks, with JPMorgan Chase also reporting stronger-than-expected results as financial market volumes remained consistently high.

Record levels of capital markets activity during the quarter helped the Wall Street giant generate handsome underwriting fees from a number of high-profile IPOs including Airbnb, Doordash, Lufax and Root.

Goldman's latest performance was all the more impressive, as it comfortably absorbed a $3-billion hit to its annual profits, after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and other U.S. and overseas regulators over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal.

Unlike larger peers JPMorgan and Bank of America, Goldman has a relatively small consumer business, which has limited its exposure to loan defaults amid the pandemic and allowed it to focus on its core strength of closing deals.

Even so, the bank has stuck with a plan to build its consumer loans and credit card business.

Consumer banking revenue rose 52% in the quarter to $347 million and jumped 40% to $1.21 billion on an annual basis. The business is still minuscule compared to other large revenue-generators at the firm, representing just a fraction of the total in 2020.

Goldman's most comparable peer, Morgan Stanley, will round off the earnings season for large banks on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Anirban Sen and Matt Scuffham


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. -6.22% 169.27 Delayed Quote.15.31%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.88% 33.01 Delayed Quote.8.91%
HANDSOME CORP. -1.87% 31550 End-of-day quote.4.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aTikTok owner ByteDance launches Douyin Pay, mobile payment service for China
RE
08:19aGoldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
RE
08:18aEXCLUSIVE : India plans foreign investment rule changes that could hit Amazon
RE
08:17aEcb's centeno says eurozone is facing a significant challenge of increasing international role of euro
RE
08:15aKing toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck
RE
08:15aThe New American State’ Is Now Available in Kindle Unlimited
SE
08:11aShares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus
RE
08:11aBank of America points to economic recovery as profit beats estimates
RE
08:10aShares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus
RE
08:07aODP rejects Staples' takeover offer, proposes alternate plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Shares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus
2'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ