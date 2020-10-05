Goldman Sachs says buy sterling as Brexit deal likely

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is advising clients
to buy sterling, noting that recent events indicate Britain and
the European Union were converging towards a post-Brexit trade
deal which it reckons could be done by early November.
The U.S. investment bank said on Monday that while the risk
of a breakdown in negotiations could not be ruled out, "our core
view remains that a "thin" zero-tariff/zero-quota trade
agreement will likely be struck by early November, and
subsequently ratified by the end of December".
While Goldman analysts saw the probability of 'no deal'
likely persisting beyond the mid-October European Council
meeting, they suggest going 'long' the pound versus the euro,
targeting a rise to 87 pence, from the current 91 pence
.
A Brexit deal would significantly reduce the risk that the
Bank of England would introduce negative interest rates, the
bank added.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sujata Rao ; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)