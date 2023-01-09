Goldman Sachs says warm winter weather a risk to gas price view

Jan 9 (Reuters) - An unseasonably warm winter in Europe
and the United States poses a downside risk to Goldman Sachs'
natural gas price targets for 2023, the bank said in recent
note.
U.S. natural gas futures eased last week in their worst
start to a year on record, according to Refinitiv data going
back to 1991, on the back of forecasts for warmer-than-normal
weather and lower than usual heating demand to continue into
late January.
However, potential support from a faster reopening of China
after COVID-19 lockdowns, a stronger overall European economic
outlook due to relaxed energy restrictions and a less
threatening inflationary backdrop meant Goldman maintained their
2023 bullish outlook on oil and other commodities.
Oil prices jumped about 2% on Monday after China's move to
reopen its borders boosted the outlook for fuel demand and
overshadowed global recession concerns.
In a note dated Jan. 8, Goldman said the immediate spot
demand hit to oil from lost gas-to-oil substitution in Europe
due to falling gas prices could be as much 1.5 million barrels
per day.
"Should European gas prices remain weak for the rest of
this year, the extended loss of gas-to-oil substitution would
lower our oil price forecast by $4 per barrel(/bbl) for 2023,"
the bank said, but noted that a faster reopening of China is
"alone worth +$5/bbl on the 2023 oil price forecast."
Scientists have not yet analyzed the specific ways in which
climate change has affected the recent high temperatures, but
January's warm weather spell fits into the longer-term trend of
rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change.
