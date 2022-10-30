Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News

10/30/2022 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see "real changes in behaviour."

Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies.

Goldman's economists added that the journey to 5% hike includes increases of 75 basis points this week, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February and March, the report added.

The report said Goldman cited three reasons for expecting the Fed to hike beyond February -an "uncomfortably high" inflation, the need to cool the economy as fiscal tightening ends and price-adjusted incomes climb, and avoiding a premature easing of financial conditions.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The central bank is expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time at the conclusion of its next policy meeting on Nov. 1-2.

Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous undertaking this year. Stocks have repeatedly rebounded from lows on expectations of a so-called Fed pivot, only to be crushed anew by fresh evidence of persistent inflation or a central bank bent on maintaining its pace of rate increases.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6411 Delayed Quote.-11.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.161 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7347 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 0.9963 Delayed Quote.-12.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012156 Delayed Quote.-9.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.00% 0.5813 Delayed Quote.-14.77%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.38% 341.82 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
Latest news "Economy"
04:58aEU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal
RE
04:30aChina names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
RE
04:17aInternational leaders offer condolences over deadly South Korea Halloween crush
RE
04:15aEgypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
RE
04:15aEgypt's pound trades at 24 to the u.s. dollar -refinitiv data…
RE
04:13aEgypt's pound currency trades at 23.75 egp to the u.s. dollar -…
RE
04:04aGoldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
RE
03:57aHow Halloween parties turned deadly in popular Seoul district
RE
03:45aChina passes new women's protection law, revamped for first time in decades
RE
03:41aFactbox-Some of South Korea's major disasters and accidents
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk fired Twitter execs in attempt to avoid payouts, layoffs planned -..
2Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
3Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
4Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Departmen..
5Arabian Steel Pipes Manufacturing : Disclosure (ASPMM) 2022 10 30

HOT NEWS