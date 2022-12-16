Advanced search
News
Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of jobs -source

12/16/2022 | 01:45pm EST
STORY: In the latest sign that layoffs are accelerating across Wall Street, Goldman Sachs plans to slash thousands of jobs as it confronts a difficult economic environment.

That's according to a source familiar with the matter, who said overall headcount will still remain above pre-health crisis levels.

Goldman Sachs had 49,100 employees at the end of the third quarter this year, almost 11,000 more than at the end of 2019.

The source said the latest plan would include cutting hundreds of jobs at the investment bank's consumer business. Goldman signaled in October that it was scaling back its ambitions for Marcus, its money-losing consumer unit.

News site Semafor reported earlier on Friday that Goldman will lay off up to 4,000 people, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The latest job cut plans come after Goldman cut about 500 employees in September, according to a source.

Other big banks, including Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, have also cut jobs in recent months as dealmaking on Wall Street has fizzled.

Investment banks had a blockbuster 2021, but have seen fewer deals this year as companies halted buyouts and listings due to high interest rates and soaring inflation.


© Reuters 2022
