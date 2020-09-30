Goldman Sachs to go ahead with "modest" job cuts after coronavirus pause

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to
move forward with "a modest number of layoffs", a company
spokesperson said on Wednesday, months after the Wall Street
bank paused job cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bloomberg News, which first reported about the layoffs, said
the bank was looking to cut about 400 jobs, or roughly 1% of its
workforce, citing people familiar with the matter.
"At the outbreak of the pandemic, the firm announced that it
would suspend any job reductions. The firm has made a decision
to move forward with a modest number of layoffs," a Goldman
Sachs spokesperson said.
Many of the cuts in the current round are tied to
back-office roles that had been folded into bigger money-making
divisions as part of an earlier reorganization, according to the
Bloomberg report Goldman Sachs’ annual cull has long set it
apart from Wall Street rivals, which tend to make mass layoffs
periodically.
In January, Goldman said it was aiming for a 60% efficiency
ratio over the next three years, compared with 68% in 2019. A
lower efficiency ratio means a bank is better at managing costs
relative to revenue.
Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve will curb big bank
capital distributions through the end of the year, meaning the
likes of JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and
Bank of America will be barred from share buybacks and
will have to cap dividends into the new year.
Shares of big banks fell between 0.5% and 1% in extended
trade following the news.
(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan and Akanksha Rana in
Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)