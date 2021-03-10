Log in
Goldman Sachs to invest $10 billion over 10 years to support Black women

03/10/2021 | 08:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest $10 billion in an initiative called "One Million Black Women" to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.

The bank said the move is part of its commitment to impact the lives of at least one million Black women by 2030.

Against the backdrop of protests over the death of African-American George Floyd last year, major companies have pledged to increase diversity, donate to civil rights groups and change policies.

Goldman created a $10 million fund last year to promote racial equity. At the time, the company said it had invested around $200 million over the decade to organizations dedicated to providing services to communities of color.

Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lisa P. Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple Inc will sit on the advisory council of the new project.

The council will also include Marc Morial, CEO of civil rights organization National Urban League and a former Mayor of New Orleans.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.06% 121.085 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.04% 48.46 Delayed Quote.21.56%
