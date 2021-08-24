Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo

08/24/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Goldman Sachs headquarters is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) -Goldman Sachs Group Inc told employees that from Tuesday anyone entering its offices in the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The bank will also require that masks be worn in offices regardless of vaccination status from Wednesday, while fully vaccinated employees will receive weekly COVID-19 tests starting on Sept. 7, the memo said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, a certification that public health officials hope will convince unvaccinated Americans that the shot is safe and effective.

In June, Goldman was one of the earliest Wall Street banks to require that most employees return to offices, and the vaccine mandate is part of the effort to continue working at offices safely amid a resurgence in COVID cases.

Goldman's new policy is in line with rival banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, which also require vaccines at their U.S. headquarters.

Three of the four largest U.S. banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Wells Fargo & Co - do not require vaccines for individuals at their offices.

Bank of America has asked that only vaccinated employees come into its offices when it begins formally welcoming people back in September.

COVID-19 infections are increasing in the United States at an average of about 150,000 cases a day, and are currently at 60% of the peak level of new daily infections reported in January, according to Reuters tracking data.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Richard Pullin)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints
RE
05:54pGerman regulator BaFin rejects insider trading suspicions in Daimler shares
RE
05:54pBrazil central bank chief says worsening inflation expectations 'obviously a concern'
RE
05:49pEyewear maker Warby Parker to go public via direct listing on NYSE
RE
05:49pS&P hits 50th record closing high
RE
05:47pStocks, U.S. yields gain ahead of Fed chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
05:45pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures post new highs, end mixed as beef prices slip
RE
05:39pGoldman Sachs to mandate COVID vaccine for staff, visitors at U.S. offices -memo
RE
05:38pDisney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.22% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval
3RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : resumes operations at Richards Bay Minerals
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5Exclusive-U.S. SEC to scrutinize firms' digital-engagement practices as investor worries grow

HOT NEWS