Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.

"We have long expected growth to peak in a mid-year boom fueled by vaccination and fiscal support," Jan Hatzius said on a note to clients. "But the subsequent deceleration now looks likely to be a bit sharper because the goods-to-services rotation is likely to be less seamless."

