Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

07/26/2021 | 08:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Restrictions ease for bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City.

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector.

The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.

"We have long expected growth to peak in a mid-year boom fueled by vaccination and fiscal support," Jan Hatzius said on a note to clients. "But the subsequent deceleration now looks likely to be a bit sharper because the goods-to-services rotation is likely to be less seamless."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)


© Reuters 2021
