Goldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to
continue releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) "as
appropriate" to bring down retail rates poses limited downside
from current crude price levels, Goldman Sachs said in a note
dated Thursday.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States will
sell 15 million barrels (mb) from the nation's SPR by year-end,
intended to prevent oil price spikes in the wake of a decision
by OPEC+ oil-producing nations to cut oil production.
The announcement, however failed to ease oil prices, as
official U.S. data showed the SPR last week dropped to their
lowest since mid-1984, while commercial oil stocks fell
unexpectedly.
"We find incremental SPR sales as the most likely action (16
mb is available from FY2023 Congressionally mandated sales),
although this remains price dependent... Such a release is
likely to have only a modest influence (<$5/bbl) on oil prices
however," the bank said.
Retail gasoline prices would likely need to be higher than
present levels in order to warrant such a release, Goldman said,
adding the threshold is likely to shift significantly higher
toward the $125/bbl crude, or $5/gal retail gasoline range once
the political hurdle of the November U.S. midterm elections has
been overcome.
On the outcomes of the United States considering a possible
product export ban, Goldman cautioned that such a ban could send
wholesale global distillate and gasoline prices up by $150/bbl
and $50/bbl respectively, and would still risk shortages and
higher domestic prices.
The bank had this month raised its 2022 Brent price forecast
to $104 per barrel, and 2023 forecast to $110 per barrel as it
expected the 2 million bpd output cut by OPEC+ producers to be
"very bullish" for prices.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Swati Verma; Editing by Josie Kao)