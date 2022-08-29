Goldman bets on Indian bond-swap spreads tightening

The trade they recommend involves buying 5-year bonds, betting on Indian bonds being included in benchmark global indexes, while concurrently taking a "paid" position in overnight indexed swaps.

The spread between the India 5-year bond and the 5-year OIS stands at 60 basis points, and the research house said it expects that to fall to zero if Indian bonds are included in the GBI-EM index.

An inclusion is expected in 2023, with an announcement likely in end-September or early October, Goldman Sachs said. An inclusion could lead to passive foreign inflows of $30 billion, the research house has estimated.

"If inclusion is announced in September, then pre-positioning by active funds is likely to be supportive for the bond market," Danny Suwanapruti, EM Asia Strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in a research note.

Meanwhile, Suwanapruti pointed out that rupee OIS rates have declined meaningfully since mid-June, and now price in an RBI policy stance that is less hawkish than Goldman's current terminal rate view of 6.75%.

The 5-year OIS has dropped to near 6.50% from around 7.30% in June.

"Our commodities team continue to flag meaningful upside to commodity prices, forecasting Brent prices to rise to USD130/bbl over the next six months, and the broader S&P GSCI commodity index to rally over 20% by year-end," Suwanapruti said.

This could lead to a higher inflation trajectory and a potentially more hawkish RBI than the market's current expectations, he said.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)