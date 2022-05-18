Goldman cuts China 2022 growth forecast to 4%

HONG KONG, May 18 (Reuters) - Analysts at Goldman Sachs said
on Wednesday they were lowering their China 2022 GDP growth
forecast to 4% from 4.5% as a result of COVID-related damage to
the economy in the second quarter of this year.
It was more likely China's economy would undershoot than
overshoot their target, they added.
"Even this lower growth projection embeds the assumption
that COVID is mostly under control going forward, the property
market improves from here, and the government provides
substantial policy offset through infrastructure spending in
coming months," they wrote.
China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as
widespread COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to
their homes and severely disrupted supply chains.
China's uncompromising strategy to fight COVID has placed
hundreds of millions of people in dozens of cities under
restrictions of some kind, and has disrupted a global rebound in
production of everything from mobile phones to electric
vehicles.
While the United States, Europe and other major economies
have chosen to "live with the virus" as they reopen and rely on
vaccines to fight the pandemic, in China such policies are seen
as encouraging inaction against a deadly and highly infectious
virus and as such are politically unpalatable.
The commercial hub of Shanghai, on Wednesday achieved a
fourth consecutive day without any new infections outside the
most locked down areas, but authorities are not lifting the
lockdown immediately, instead gradually easing restrictions
until June 1.
Economists say China's official 2022 growth target of around
5.5% is looking harder and harder to achieve.
(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Andrew Heavens
and Kim Coghill)