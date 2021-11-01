Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman flags Archegos-related lawsuits as potential legal risks

11/01/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it had been sued for alleged insider trading related to the Archegos meltdown earlier this year, flagging the lawsuits as potential legal risks in a filing on Monday.

The lawsuits were filed by shareholders of three companies - Vipshop Holdings Ltd, GSX Techedu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment Group - and accuse the bank of selling shares in these companies based on "material nonpublic information regarding the liquidation of Archegos' position", according to the filing.

Goldman was one of several banks that had lent to Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this year, triggering a fire sale of stocks including those in ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc.

Global banks lost over $10 billion when the fund blew up, with Switzerland's Credit Suisse the hardest hit among its lenders.

The three lawsuits were filed last month in a federal court in New York, and seek unspecified damages, Goldman said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISCOVERY, INC. -3.58% 23.44 Delayed Quote.-22.10%
VIACOMCBS INC. -2.16% 36.22 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aStocks kick off big central bank week near peaks
RE
08:42aKuwait, Iraq back OPEC+ oil supply rise plan, despite calls for more
RE
08:42aCOP26 : Uk pm johnson says cop26 will not be the end, but must mark the beginning of the end
RE
08:42aGoldman flags Archegos-related lawsuits as potential legal risks
RE
08:41aCOP26 : Uk pm johnson says future generations will not forgive us if we fail in glasgow
RE
08:39aCOP26 : Uk pm johnson says the task now is to get the market involved in decarbonisation
RE
08:36aConsumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 4th
AQ
08:34aQUOTES : Bank of England decision day on Thursday: what its rate-setters say
RE
08:32aIndian beauty startup Nykaa's IPO attracts bids of nearly $33 billion
RE
08:29aYellen says U.S economy is not overheating
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World leaders seek ways to strengthen global supply chains
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday
4PRESS RELEASE : Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of G..
5BOTS, Inc. Files for Patent Protection Regarding Its Method and Device ..

HOT NEWS