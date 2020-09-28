Goldman's consumer bank chief to step down in leadership swap - Bloomberg News

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Harit Talwar, the global head of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's consumer bank, Marcus, is stepping down
as part of a management shuffle, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/2GllE0k
on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Omer Ismail, head of the bank's U.S. consumer business, will
take on Talwar's role, the report added.
Talwar will remain at Goldman for now as the chairman of the
unit, the report added.
Chief Executive David Solomon, who took the reins in 2018,
has staked his legacy on transforming Goldman into a different
kind of bank and under his leadership, the Wall Street bank is
building out Marcus and creating new businesses that manage
money for corporations and individuals.
Unlike larger peers such as JPMorgan and Bank of America,
Goldman's consumer business contributes a small fraction of
overall revenue, even though it is growing rapidly.
Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)