Goldman's consumer banking head Omer Ismail joins Walmart's fintech venture- Bloomberg News

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer
banking chief Omer Ismail is leaving to join Walmart Inc's
fintech venture, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/3sGgEXn
on Sunday citing people with the knowledge of his plans.
David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman, will also
join him, the report added.
Earlier this month Reuters reported that Goldman appointed
former PayPal executive Swati Bhatia and insider David Stark to
leadership roles in its consumer banking unit.
Ismail replaced Harit Talwar and became global head of
Goldman's Marcus consumer bank last year.
Walmart and Goldman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
