Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view

10/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view.

OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), sources told Reuters, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making the reduction the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil prices jumped more than $3 per barrel in response.

"We reiterate both our bullish oil view as well as our preference for long crude timespread positions into year-end," the bank's commodities research division wrote in note on Monday.

Despite one of the tightest markets in recorded history, Goldman said the cut could be justified by the 40% decline in prices from their June peak and enabled by the lack of supply elasticity, given slowing shale activity and exhausted spare capacity.

"The collapse in investor participation, driving liquidity and prices lower, is also a likely strong catalyst for such a cut, as it would increase the carry in oil and start to claw back investors who have instead turned to USD cash allocation following the aggressive Fed hikes."

Last week, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast due to expectations of weaker demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, but said the ongoing global supply disappointments only reinforced its long-term bullish outlook.

The reported cut would also limit downside to prices should economic growth be slower than it expects for next year, Goldman said.

"This cut can help remedy the large exodus of oil investors that has left prices under-performing both fundamentals and other cyclical asset classes," the note said.

While exceptional, this cut is logical as it maximizes the group's revenues today with minimal sacrifice of future profits, Goldman added. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Swati Verma Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.24% 0.64985 Delayed Quote.-11.82%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.13% 1.12611 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.96% 0.73231 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.04% 0.9797 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 87.71 Delayed Quote.9.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.53% 0.57061 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
WTI 0.39% 82.347 Delayed Quote.8.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pRtl group sa - rtl group to keep its controlling stake in group…
RE
12:33pPalestinians concerned by possible relocation of UK embassy in Israel
RE
12:32pChilean peso closes +2.21%, at 948.20/948.50 against dollar…
RE
12:32pRains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
RE
12:32pREUTERS IMPACT-Diageo CEO Menezes says Scotland water security a 'threat'
RE
12:30pExclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources
RE
12:29pSpain to raise civil servants' salaries by up to 7.5% by 2024
RE
12:20pCanada's Enbridge names Chairman Ebel as CEO, replacing Monaco who retires after 10 years
RE
12:18pExplainer-Brazil election 2022: How does the run-off work?
RE
12:09pMeta launches AI software tools to help speed up work - Blog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Citigroup, EasyJet, Intuit, Sage, Wells Fargo...
2Credit Suisse fall around 10% in early trading
3Oil climbs, Asian shares mixed as holiday-heavy week gets underway
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5Inflation to put U.S. auto industry in low gear

HOT NEWS