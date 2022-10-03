Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut
under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the
sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its
bullish view.
OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million
barrels per day (bpd), sources told Reuters, and voluntary cuts
by individual members could come on top of that, making the
reduction the largest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oil prices jumped more than $3 per barrel in response.
"We reiterate both our bullish oil view as well as our
preference for long crude timespread positions into year-end,"
the bank's commodities research division wrote in note on
Monday.
Despite one of the tightest markets in recorded history,
Goldman said the cut could be justified by the 40% decline in
prices from their June peak and enabled by the lack of supply
elasticity, given slowing shale activity and exhausted spare
capacity.
"The collapse in investor participation, driving liquidity
and prices lower, is also a likely strong catalyst for such a
cut, as it would increase the carry in oil and start to claw
back investors who have instead turned to USD cash allocation
following the aggressive Fed hikes."
Last week, Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast due
to expectations of weaker demand and a stronger U.S. dollar, but
said the ongoing global supply disappointments only reinforced
its long-term bullish outlook.
The reported cut would also limit downside to prices should
economic growth be slower than it expects for next year, Goldman
said.
"This cut can help remedy the large exodus of oil investors
that has left prices under-performing both fundamentals and
other cyclical asset classes," the note said.
While exceptional, this cut is logical as it maximizes the
group's revenues today with minimal sacrifice of future profits,
Goldman added.
