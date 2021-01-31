Goldman sees hedge fund exposures close to records, ongoing sell-off risk after GameStop swings

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge funds last week
bought and sold the most stock in more than 10 years amid wild
swings in GameStop Corp shares that many had bet
against, but their market exposure to stocks is still near
record levels, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Inc.
"According to Goldman Sachs Prime Services, this week
represented the largest active hedge fund de-grossing since
February 2009. Funds in their coverage sold long positions and
covered shorts in every sector," the investment bank wrote in a
note late Friday.
"Despite this active deleveraging, hedge fund net and gross
exposures on a mark-to-market basis both remain close to the
highest levels on record, indicating ongoing risk of
positioning-driven sell-offs."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Alden Bentley in New
York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)