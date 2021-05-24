Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman sees oil hitting $80/bbl despite likely return of Iran supply

05/24/2021 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects oil prices to climb to $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of this year, arguing that the market has underestimated a rebound in demand even with a possible resumption in Iranian supply.

"The case for higher oil prices therefore remains intact given the large vaccine-driven increase in demand in the face of inelastic supply," the bank said in a note dated Sunday.

Even "aggressively assuming" a restart of Iranian exports in July, Brent prices would still reach the $80 mark by the fourth quarter, it said.

Oil prices fell last week after Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on Tehran's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

Crude recouped some of those losses on Monday as a potential snag emerged in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that could add more oil supply, with indirect talks between Washington and Tehran due to resume this week. [O/R]

Goldman Sachs said a demand recovery in developed markets would offset a recent coronavirus-led hit to consumption and likely slower recovery in South Asia and Latin America.

Global demand could increase by 4.6 million barrels per day through year-end, with most of the gains likely in the next 3 months, it said.

"Mobility is rapidly increasing in the U.S. and Europe, as vaccinations accelerate and lockdowns are lifted, with freight and industrial activity also surging," the note said.

The bank also expects the Organization of the Oil Producing Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, to offset any ramp-up in Iran production by halting for two months an increase in its output in the second half of 2021.

This would help offset the perceived bearish impact in the physical market of the release of Iranian floating storage, it said.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.29% 67.4 Delayed Quote.25.73%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.80% 366.26 Delayed Quote.38.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.21% 73.4926 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
WTI 1.20% 64.47 Delayed Quote.28.87%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aHong Kong stocks close lower as materials weaken, cryptocurrency stocks dive
RE
04:19aFASTER THAN EXPECTED : Cineworld rides 'Peter Rabbit 2' success in UK reopening
RE
04:19aBelarus dollar bonds drop over forced airliner grounding
RE
04:18aMalaysia's bourse to launch East Malaysian palm oil contract in Q3
RE
04:16aIndustrials, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines
RE
04:16aUk's raab calls for the icao council to meet urgently to consider belarus's flouting of the international rules safeguarding civil aviation
RE
04:15aUK'S RAAB SAYS : Uk is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions
RE
04:15aUk's raab calls for immediate release of protasevich
RE
04:15aUk's raab condemns belarus's actions, says lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions
RE
04:13aGUS CENTRAL STATISTICAL OFFICE  : Index numbers of sold production of industry in April 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Crypto recovery stalls as miners eye exits
3Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles
4British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
5Gold prices hover near 4-1/2-month high on weak dollar, inflation jitters

HOT NEWS