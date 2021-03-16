Log in
Goldman veteran buys Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion for $51 mln - Business Insider

03/16/2021 | 06:07pm EDT
March 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran Michael Daffey has bought convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan mansion for $51 million, according to a Business Insider report on Tuesday.

The former banker paid cash for the mansion, the report said, adding the proceeds from the purchase will go to a compensation fund meant for late Epstein's victims. https://bit.ly/3eLmuCO

The 28,000 square foot property, consisting of seven floors was listed for sale in July for $88 million, the report said.

Representatives of Daffey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Daffey's purchase comes after he made major gains from an investment in bitcoin, Insider reported, citing people familiar with the former banker's investment activity.

Daffey, who has spent nearly 28 years at Goldman, was chairman of its global markets division until his retirement in March. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
