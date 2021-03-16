Goldman veteran buys Jeffrey Epstein's NYC mansion for $51 mln - Business Insider

March 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran
Michael Daffey has bought convicted sex offender Jeffrey
Epstein's Manhattan mansion for $51 million, according to a
Business Insider report on Tuesday.
The former banker paid cash for the mansion, the report
said, adding the proceeds from the purchase will go to a
compensation fund meant for late Epstein's victims. https://bit.ly/3eLmuCO
The 28,000 square foot property, consisting of seven floors
was listed for sale in July for $88 million, the report said.
Representatives of Daffey did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment on the matter.
Daffey's purchase comes after he made major gains from an
investment in bitcoin, Insider reported, citing people familiar
with the former banker's investment activity.
Daffey, who has spent nearly 28 years at Goldman, was
chairman of its global markets division until his retirement in
March.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)