Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goldman warns UK inflation could top 20% as recession nears

08/30/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Inflation in Britain could exceed 20% early next year if spiralling gas prices fail to come down, economists from U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs warned, adding that a recession was on the way.

Last week Britain's energy regulator said power bills will jump 80% to an average of 3,549 pounds ($4,188) a year from October, plunging millions of households into fuel poverty and leaving businesses at risk unless the government steps in.

"In a scenario where gas prices remain elevated at current levels, we would expect the price cap to increase by over 80% in January (vs 19% assumed in our baseline)," Goldman economists said in a research note.

"(This) would imply headline inflation peaking at 22.4%, well above our baseline forecast of 14.8%."

Last week economists from Citi said consumer price inflation was set to peak at 18.6% in January, more than nine times the Bank of England's target.

Goldman said it expected a recession to begin in the fourth quarter, with the economy set to contract by 0.6% in 2023 as a whole - gloomier than the Reuters poll consensus for growth of 0.2% but less severe than the 1.5% drop predicted earlier this month by the Bank of England.

The BoE looks set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.25% next month, Goldman said, adding that it saw upside risks to its forecasts for additional 25 basis-point hikes in following policy meetings. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, Alun John and Tom Westbrook; Editing by William Schomberg and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.53% 0.59193 Delayed Quote.9.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.05% 0.656323 Delayed Quote.11.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.85412 Delayed Quote.1.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.25% 0.010714 Delayed Quote.7.59%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.14% 0.851832 Delayed Quote.15.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aFutures rebound after Jackson Hole shock, data eyed
RE
05:18aBaidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud business boom
RE
05:15aBrent crude oil futures fall by $2 to $103.09 a barrel…
RE
05:15aWHO/EUROPE'S CATHERINE SMALLWOOD : We are seeing a big hit to the…
RE
05:14aMoscow condemns 'Russophobia' in Baltic states, say it will affect ties
RE
05:13aAngola's bonds tumble after opposition rejects election results
RE
05:10aIsrael sentences convicted Gaza aid worker to six more years in jail
RE
05:07aGoldman warns UK inflation could top 20% as recession nears
RE
05:07aWHO/EUROPE'S HANS KLUGE : 'we believe we can eliminate sustained…
RE
05:07aU.s. wti crude oil futures fall by $1 to $96.01 a barrel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pledges to lift economy with stable employment, prices in H2
2Media Update: New Dupixent® (dupilumab) data at ERS adds to body of saf..
3Cryptoverse: Bleeding bitcoin's holding out for a hero
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - AN ISSUE OF CHF 140 MN TO CHF 170 MN IS…
5Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls

HOT NEWS