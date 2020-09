"The Good Friday agreement is not in jeopardy ... We've been crystal clear all along, we're committed to it," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told CNN.

"Rest assured, we want to resolve the issues with our European partners, but there is not going to be any hard border (in Ireland), certainly not applied by the UK," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)