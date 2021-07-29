Good Neighbor Pharmacy Hosts Virtual ThoughtSpot 2021 Conference & Trade Show

Mahaska Drug of Oskaloosa, IA announced as annual Pharmacy of the Year award winner

Today, AmerisourceBergen and Good Neighbor Pharmacy kicked off the final day of ThoughtSpot, Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s annual conference and trade show representing its commitment to supporting independent pharmacies as community healthcare destinations and providing resources to optimize their business operations. Hosted virtually on AmerisourceBergen’s event platform ABLive, ThoughtSpot 2021 included three days of general sessions, more than 40 on-demand continuing education (CE) courses, and a selection of live webinars that will remain available throughout the summer. Additionally, Mahaska Drug of Oskaloosa, IA was announced as the winner of the annual Good Neighbor Pharmacy of the Year award, honoring excellence in patient care, community outreach, and innovative pharmacy practice.

Since 1993, owner and pharmacist Jane Nicholson of Mahaska Drug has taken a patient-first approach to everything she does. Jane and her team consistently go above and beyond simply filling patient prescriptions. Mahaska Drug prides itself on being more than just a pharmacy; it’s a destination. Patients travel from near and far to get their medications and visit the pharmacy’s expansive front-end store. They continuously engage with the community outside of typical pharmacy services and prioritize building personal relationships with patients.

Mahaska Drug believes that location and transportation accessibility should never interfere with an individual’s health journey. During the pandemic, the pharmacy remained committed to serving the surrounding community and ensuring there were no lapses in care, especially for their homebound patients. When COVID-19 vaccines became available, Mahaska Drug partnered with their public health department to make the shot more easily accessible by traveling to patient’s homes to administer the vaccine.

“We are thrilled to be able to celebrate pharmacies and provide an immersive and interactive virtual experience once again this year, which allows our customers to experience ThoughtSpot without having to leave the communities that need them right now,” said Rich Tremonte, EVP & President of Customer Operations, Animal Health, and Community & Specialty Pharmacy at AmerisourceBergen. “Since the very first days of the pandemic, independent community pharmacists have proven their invaluable role as trusted, skilled, and accessible resources to address the unmet needs of patients in communities across the country—particularly as COVID-19 vaccines became available. The tireless efforts of our customers are nothing short of inspiring, and it’s an honor to celebrate their successes together at ThoughtSpot. We also want to offer a big congratulations to Mahaska Drug for being named our 2021 Pharmacy of the Year.”

During today’s final general session event, AmerisourceBergen leaders announced Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s four key objectives to help independent community pharmacies thrive in the year ahead:

Protecting business operations: Providing effective solutions and services that safeguard pharmacies’ ability to serve their patients in today’s challenging business and health care environments

Providing effective solutions and services that safeguard pharmacies’ ability to serve their patients in today’s challenging business and health care environments Attracting and retaining patients: Continuing to build marketing resources and patient engagement tools that help pharmacies meet the rapidly evolving needs and expectations of current and future customers

Continuing to build marketing resources and patient engagement tools that help pharmacies meet the rapidly evolving needs and expectations of current and future customers Diversifying pharmacy services: Investing in new service offerings to help pharmacies expand their business and diversify their profitability beyond dispensing

Investing in new service offerings to help pharmacies expand their business and diversify their profitability beyond dispensing Advocating for comprehensive reforms: Leading advocacy efforts at both federal and state levels to encourage reimbursement reform and expansion of the pharmacists’ scope of practice

Also announced during ThoughtSpot was Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s recent ranking on the J.D. Power U.S. 2021 Pharmacy Study. For the fifth consecutive year and tenth time in 12 years, the Good Neighbor Pharmacy network was ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Chain Drug Store Pharmacies” in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study—a well-deserved honor that underscores the value of high-quality, personalized patient care.

“This past year has reaffirmed our belief that community care is our future. We pushed hard to get our Good Neighbor Pharmacy customers included in the national vaccination strategy with the confidence that independent pharmacies could fill much-needed gaps in access. Our customers not only rose to the challenge but went above and beyond for their communities,” said Brian Nightengale, RPh, PhD, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. “ThoughtSpot is an opportunity to celebrate the dedication and resilience of our members while reaffirming our commitment to supporting their growth and profitability through strategic investments, advocacy, and continued partnership. It is a privilege to be able to support these healthcare destinations.”

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is an annual conference and trade show hosted by Good Neighbor Pharmacy on behalf of AmerisourceBergen, which aims to equip independent pharmacists with practices and resources they can use to transform their businesses to improve profitability and maintain their position as a vital source of patient care in their local communities. For more information on ThoughtSpot, please visit https://www.wearegnp.com/thoughtspot2021.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729006095/en/