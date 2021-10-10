2021-10-10

Good News on Oil Contracts, Barter Underway

TEHRAN (NIOC) - Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said: Soon, good news will be announced about the diversity of contracts for crude oil, gas condensate and oil barter.

Speaking on Sunday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Industries and Mines Committee of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mr. Owji stated that good news will soon be announced on the diversity of oil contracts and gas condensate and oil barter.

"Given the world's need for energy and using the power and capacity of the foreign policy apparatus, the sale of oil under bartering contracts is on our agenda," he said.

He added: "Any investor who wants to invest in the downstream and upstream sectors of oil, in return for the measures taken, can receive oil and gas condensate in return."