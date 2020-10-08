Good Will-Hinckley's Virtual 2020 Fall Gala to Support Campus Living Program

Hinckley, Maine, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gala will go on! The Third Annual Good Will-Hinckley Fall Gala will be held virtually on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 17.

For the first time, the event will be free and open to the public—to showcase the mission, history and operations of the Maine-based non-profit, which offers therapeutic residential treatment and dynamic, educational resources for Maine children and young adults.

“The Gala gives us a chance to show people what we’re all about: Educating Youth. Changing Lives,” says GWH President Rob Moody. “Obviously we’re doing things a bit differently this year, but we’re helping just as many kids get back on their feet. I think it’s really important for us to tell our story: That this is a special place where people can turn their lives around and build lasting relationships they can rely on for years to come. The Gala is meant to celebrate that.”

After the success of the event the last two years, which combined raised more than $90,000 for the organization’s Campus Living Program, GWH felt duty-bound to host the Fall Gala—even though it took a virtual pivot to do so.

According to Moody, the Fall Gala is also about honoring those who make invaluable contributions to the organization. The 2020 Honorary Chair will be former student Jeremy Greene, who was just signed by country superstar Rascal Flatts to record his next album.

Former CEO Glenn Cummings, a true champion of GWH’s work, will bestow the Helping Hands Award on a couple that’s shown integrity, vision, leadership and compassion for the GWH mission.

Also, GWH alumni, Jeanie Davis (class of 1952) will speak about campus life while she was a student. Students will then give a virtual tour of the organization’s student-living cottages.

The auction will be hosted online through the Charity Auctions Today website. Bids will be accepted October 11-18. All proceeds will go towards GWH’s Campus Living program.

There will also be a text-to-give option for those interested in donating to the program (text HOPE to 800-784-0341).

Sponsors and partners of the event include Sappi, a global provider of sustainable wood fiber products and solutions; as well as Trueline, a Portland-based marketing agency.

About Good Will-Hinckley

The Fall Gala captures much of what has made Good Will-Hinckley an important institution in the lives of young Mainers for more than 130 years.

No matter the challenge, the charge—Educating Youth. Changing Lives—is powerful enough to overcome it. And so too are the many people who continue to make that possible.

To learn more about GWH’s 2020 Fall Gala—including sponsorship opportunities—please visit www.gwh.org/fall-gala.

For more information about Good Will-Hinckley, go to www.gwh.org.

Michelle Theriault Good Will-Hinckley 207-238-4280 mtheriault@gwh.org