Good weather to bring early start to Ivory Coast cocoa crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Abundant rain last week in most
of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the
development of the October-to-March main crop, which is due to
start early, farmers said on Monday.
Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, is in its rainy
season which runs from April to mid-November.
Farmers across the country said the weather has been good
for the last three months and that if it continues through late
October the upcoming main crop will be bigger than last year's.
There are more large pods on the trees now than at the same
time last year, they said. Harvesting will start in small
quantities this week and pick up after the official start of the
season on October 1.
"Many good quality beans will leave the bush from October
this year compared with last year," said Laurent Zalo, who farms
near the western region of Soubre, where 20.9 millimetres (mm)
of rain fell last week, 3.9 mm above the five-year average.
Farmers gave a similar report in the southern regions of
Agboville and Divo, in the eastern region of Abengourou and in
the western region of Man, where rains were also above average.
But they added that more sun would be needed in the coming weeks
to properly dry the beans and to improve bean quality.
In the centre-western region of Daloa and in the central
regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below
average last week, farmers said the lighter rain was welcome.
"Farmers here are not worried. The soil moisture content is
still high with trees showing plenty of pods ready to be
harvested in the coming weeks," said Eric Adjehi, who farms near
Daloa, where 20.9 mm fell last week, 7.9 mm below the average.
Weekly average temperatures ranged from 23.6 to 25.4 degrees
Celsius.
