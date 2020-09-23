GoodRx shares jump 40% in Nasdaq debut after over $1 bln IPO

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Shares of private equity-backed GoodRx
Holdings Inc surged 40% in their debut on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday after the online prescription drug platform raised
$1.14 billion in its initial public offering.
The stock opened at $46, compared to the IPO price of $33
per share. At its opening price, the company is valued at nearly
$18 billion, more than six times the valuation it commanded
during its last private fundraise in 2018.
GoodRx's shares hit a session high of $49.57, a jump of over
50%.
The company, which counts PE firm Silver Lake among its
biggest backers, sold about 34.6 million shares. It had
initially set a target range between $24 and $28 per share.
GoodRx's debut comes on the heels of the successful IPOs of
data warehouse company Snowflake Inc and Unity Software
Inc, underscoring investor appetite for new stocks which
promise rapid revenue growth.
Moreover, shelter-in-place restrictions to control the
pandemic have prompted people to turn to virtual consultations
and online purchases of medicines, benefiting companies like
GoodRx, which is also one of the few startups to be profitable
at the time of its IPO.
"Healthcare companies have been the most active segment of
the IPO market this year," said Kathleen Smith of IPO research
firm Renaissance Capital.
"Investors had a strong interest in GoodRx due to its 50%+
revenue growth and superior 40%+ EBITDA margins."
GoodRx posted $257 million in revenue for the first six
months of 2020, up from $173 million a year earlier. Net income
totaled $55 million, compared with $31 million last year.
The California-based company gathers information for more
than 70,000 U.S. pharmacies to track drug prices and offers
discount coupons. It makes money by charging fees to partnering
pharmacy benefits managers.
Silver Lake owned a 35.3% stake in the company before the
offering, GoodRx's filing https://bit.ly/33V3qee showed.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)