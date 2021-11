Initiative to Accelerate Design Support for Innovative Entrepreneurs

Non-profit leader Goodie Nation™ today announces the Goodie Nation Product Strategy Sprint Series in collaboration with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. The initiative is a 90-day virtual program where management and related functional experts from Porsche will advise 20 founders around creating enterprise products.

“Goodie Nation’s goal is to uplift the next generation of awesome social entrepreneurs and diverse founders as they design amazing product experiences,” said Joey Womack, CEO of Goodie Nation. “We’re thrilled to have the dynamic support of Porsche in guiding these founders through the process of developing what’s next.”

The Sprint Series is designed for both startup companies at the beginning of their journey as well as those seeking to reach the next level in their product roadmap. Startups in the following spaces are eligible for participation:

Customer Experience: Addressing rapidly shifting customer expectations, meeting increased demand for personalization, convenience and immediacy

Future of Work: Navigating the future employee, office and skills landscape

Logistics & Mobility: Building dynamic logistics and distribution networks to move and deliver goods

Supply Chain & Manufacturing: Strengthening transparency, connectivity, resiliency and efficiency throughout the supply chain

Big Data, Analytics & Security: Harnessing artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and alternative data to provide actionable insights

Climate Tech & Sustainability: Addressing climate change through sustainable systems and clean tech

Participants will experience virtual lunches with Porsche, as well as weekly accountability group huddles, office hours, and storytelling help from Goodie Nation, and invitations to appear on Goodie Nation podcast episodes and more.

“Innovation is a fundamental part of the Porsche DNA,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “We’re excited to work with Goodie Nation and the select group of founders as they take bold steps to grow their businesses. Together, we hope to inspire participants to embody the same entrepreneurial spirit that Porsche was founded upon as they take their companies to the next level."

Previous Goodie Nation mentorship programs have included collaborations with companies such as Verizon, AARP and Deloitte.

“Goodie Nation works to bring relationships of expertise to founders to accelerate business,” added Womack. “We’ve learned that these intensives provide tremendous value, insights, learnings and connections for our founders.”

Applications are due by December 10. Visit the website https://gnation.co/porsche to learn more and apply for the program.

About Goodie Nation

Goodie Nation was founded in 2014. Since then, Goodie Nation has been on a mission to address the relationship gap that exists for social entrepreneurs and diverse founders. The organization is dedicated to helping founders accelerate success by providing access to capital, pilot opportunities and best practices through mentorship and connections. Today, more than 300 founders have the support of Goodie Nation to drive their business. To learn more, follow Goodie Nation on Instagram @goodnation or visit https://goodienation.org/.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's more than 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

