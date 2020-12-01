Goodie Nation : Hosts 12-hour Zoomathon Fundraiser to Impact Diverse Entrepreneurs, Founders for #GivingTuesday

12 hours of live-streamed stories of impact

Goodie Nation:

EVENT: “Goodie Impact Stories” Zoomathon Fundraiser: Relationships Matter

WHAT: 12 hours of live-streamed conversations with 30+ speakers on why relationships matter for tech-focused social entrepreneurs and diverse founders as part of #GivingTuesday.

“Goodie Impact Stories” will feature 10-15 minute interviews with the founders and experts from our Intentionally Good community, as well as 20-30 minute fireside chats with our partners. Goodie Nation is a national support nonprofit for tech-focused social entrepreneurs and diverse founders. The money raised will go toward our 2021 programming and operations costs.

SPEAKERS: Confirmed speakers include J Carter (ONE MusicFest), James Andrews (Authenticated), Holly Beilin (Engage VC), Greg Clay & Horace Williams (Empowrd), Andre Fluellen & Brian Zwerner (Beyond The Game Network), Jyah Hoy & Robin Cho (Raise For Good), Courtney Counts (KTC), Mercedes Lindsey (REVOLT TV), Brandon Butler (Butter.ATL), Deisha Barnett (Metro Atlanta Chamber/ChooseATL), Rob Hardy (Rainforest Entertainment), Umama Kibria (Sweatpack), Ryan Wilson (The Gathering Spot) and many more.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 1, from 8am to 8pm EST, via Zoom

HOW TO JOIN: Register to receive the Zoom link and speaker schedule at http://goodiex.org/givingtuesday and join at any time during the day.

DONATION PAGE: www.pledgeling.com/goodienation

TEXT-TO-GIVE: GOODIE to 707070

WHY: Goodie Nation exists to eliminate the relationship gap that stands in the way of success for too many promising entrepreneurs, especially those who are people of color, women, or aren't located in coastal financial centers. Our super power is the ability to make the right connection at the right time, and we leverage an extensive network to create deep relationships that lead to revenue and funding, less stress, and more polished CEOs. Goodie is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and contributions are tax-deductible for income, gift, and estate taxes. Find out more at www.GoodieNation.org.

