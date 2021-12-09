Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Goods, not services, back in vogue with UK consumers as Omicron spreads

12/09/2021 | 07:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British households ate out less and spent more on goods as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread last week, according to data on Thursday that could mean inflation stays high for longer if it marks a return to behaviour seen earlier in the pandemic.

Bank of England policymakers had been counting on a drop-off in demand for consumer goods - which soared during the pandemic and have been beset by supply-chain difficulties - to pull down rapidly rising inflation, now on course to hit 5%.

But Black Friday sales last week pushed spending on credit and debit cards in Britain to its highest level since before the first lockdown of March 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Over the same period, cafe chain Pret a Manger reported a drop in sales in 8 out of 10 locations, the ONS said.

Restaurant bookings for the week to Monday fell to their lowest since restrictions on indoor hospitality eased in May, dropping by six percentage points to 5% above the equivalent figure in 2019, according to OpenTable data.

The figures pointed to a shift in consumer behaviour with the emergence of the Omicron strain of the virus, which on Wednesday prompted new health restrictions in England.

Last week, Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann said the Omicron variant could impede a shift in spending - away from goods and towards services like eating out and tourism - that would help to dampen inflation.

Still, BoE officials are likely to be reassured by a Bank of America survey that showed consumers' long-term inflation expectations fell to their lowest since May.

"Rate-setters may see that as some success from their hawkish words and it may give them room to wait before hiking interest rates," economist Robert Wood wrote in a BofA Global Research note.

The report, based on responses given before Wednesday's announcement of renewed COVID-19 restrictions in England, showed a record 45% of Britons expect life "never" to return to normal.

The new rules fell short of a lockdown, but angered some retail and leisure businesses which said they were being hammered.

Citi said it expected the new restrictions to reduce economic growth by 0.4 and 0.3 percentage points in December and January respectively.

Financial markets now show a less than 40% chance that the BoE will hike interest rates this month to 0.25% from 0.10% - something that had been priced as a near certainty as recently as a few weeks ago.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken and Mark Heinrich)

By Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:42aAs caution returns, equity rally stalls
RE
07:40aUniCredit to pay out $18 billion to investors under new plan
RE
07:38aGenerali launches corporate cyber insurance services
RE
07:36aGermany clears Mercedes-Benz's hands-free drive system
RE
07:35aGeminid Systems Unveils Pharmalite CRM to Boost Remote Engagement of Pharma Field Teams
SE
07:33aFrench mulls new measures to limit impact of rising electricity prices -source
RE
07:32aGoods, not services, back in vogue with UK consumers as Omicron spreads
RE
07:31aChina's Central Bank to Raise Reserve Requirement Ratio for Foreign-Currency Deposits
DJ
07:23aTSX futures down as crude weakens on COVID-19 curbs
RE
07:21aChina raises banks' FX reserve requirements for 2nd time this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
2Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
3Volkswagen board to provide details on CEO's future powers - source
4Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
5Generali eyes bigger stake in India businesses as Future seeks exit -so..

HOT NEWS