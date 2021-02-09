Log in
Goodwill® Announces New Chief Financial Officer

02/09/2021 | 03:59pm EST
ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Industries International (GII) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Tran as the organization's new chief financial officer (CFO) effective Tuesday, February 16.

As CFO, Tran will oversee all aspects of GII's financial operations at a critical time as GII implements its new strategic plan.

"Goodwill Industries International is implementing a member-led vision for transformation for its 156 nonprofit Goodwill organizations across the United States and Canada. We are doing so at a time when these organizations are being called upon to address the soaring need for employment services in communities across the country. Strong financial leadership will be essential as we work to scale support for local Goodwill organizations effectively," said Steven C. Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. "Kim Tran has deep financial experience and leadership at Fortune 50 companies as well in the nonprofit sector, which will be invaluable to leading through us through this strategy."

Tran most recently served as CFO of Inteleos, a global medical ultrasound certification and education organization. She was CFO for United Way of the National Capital Area and held senior leadership positions at several nonprofit organizations, including the National Trust for Historic Preservation and United Way Worldwide. 

"As the leading workforce provider in the country, Goodwill is positioned to be a leader in helping people move forward from the coronavirus pandemic," said Tran. "I am excited to be part of the Goodwill mission and will draw upon my experience in both the nonprofit and for-profit business worlds to bring and expand vital services to underserved communities."

Tran received an MBA in finance from Columbia University and a bachelor of science in business from Eastern Illinois University. She is a chartered financial analyst.

Tran is devoted to civic engagement, in particular regarding refugee resettlement, for which she has worked and volunteered for many years, including serving on the board of Boat People SOS, a Falls Church, VA, organization. She is also an ambassador for Columbia University's MBA admissions program.

Tran is fluent in both French and Vietnamese.

Marla Jackson, who previously served as GII's CFO, has moved into a role supporting local Goodwill members as GII's vice president of performance excellence.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International is a network of 156 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps people earn employment, Goodwill is recognized with GuideStar's highest rating, the Platinum Seal of Approval.

Local Goodwill organizations offer skills training, job placement and other community-based programs. Many services are funded by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores and at shopgoodwill.com®. Last year, more than 22 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill services, and more than 1.5 million people received in-person services.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on FacebookInstagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodwill-announces-new-chief-financial-officer-301225322.html

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
