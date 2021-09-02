Google Earth Founder and Former UBER Exec Joins Radar Sensor Board of Directors

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a radar sensing manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Brian McClendon to the board of directors. Given his experience as the founder of Google Earth and former VP at UBER, Ainstein is thrilled to have him onboard.

Throughout his career, Brian has built numerous startup companies and has shepherded teams of over 2,000 professionals. While serving as vice president of Google, he led the team that built Google Maps, Local Search, and the entire Google Geo suite, helping grow Google from a Fortune 1000 company to a Fortune 5 company.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Brian's extensive executive history of working with remarkable organizations," said Ainstein CEO, Zongbo Wang.

"Combining Ainstein's advanced radar products and powerful software is enabling new capabilities that are transforming several industries," said McClendon regarding his excitement to be hands-on with Ainstein's strategic planning.

About Ainstein

Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer driving, flying, working and living through radar-based technology. Leveraging their radar technology and expertise, they are continuously imagining, developing and perfecting products that haven't been built before. Ainstein makes radar sensing more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and IoT Applications. They incorporate a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into all of their products. Headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, Ainstein is in the business of improving safety and protecting valuable assets through innovation.

