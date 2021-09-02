Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Google Earth Founder and Former UBER Exec Joins Radar Sensor Board of Directors

09/02/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAWRENCE, Kan., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainstein, a radar sensing manufacturer, announced today the appointment of Brian McClendon to the board of directors. Given his experience as the founder of Google Earth and former VP at UBER, Ainstein is thrilled to have him onboard.

Ainstein's advanced radar products and powerful software are enabling new capabilities that transform industries.

Throughout his career, Brian has built numerous startup companies and has shepherded teams of over 2,000 professionals. While serving as vice president of Google, he led the team that built Google Maps, Local Search, and the entire Google Geo suite, helping grow Google from a Fortune 1000 company to a Fortune 5 company.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Brian's extensive executive history of working with remarkable organizations," said Ainstein CEO, Zongbo Wang.

"Combining Ainstein's advanced radar products and powerful software is enabling new capabilities that are transforming several industries," said McClendon regarding his excitement to be hands-on with Ainstein's strategic planning.

About Ainstein
Founded in 2015, Ainstein enables safer driving, flying, working and living through radar-based technology. Leveraging their radar technology and expertise, they are continuously imagining, developing and perfecting products that haven't been built before. Ainstein makes radar sensing more affordable and easier to deploy, offering complete customized solutions for autonomous drones, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, and IoT Applications. They incorporate a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into all of their products. Headquartered in Lawrence, Kansas, Ainstein is in the business of improving safety and protecting valuable assets through innovation.

www.ainstein.ai

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-earth-founder-and-former-uber-exec-joins-radar-sensor-board-of-directors-301368674.html

SOURCE Ainstein


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Next Generation Lotteries, a Pollard Banknote Company, Signs a Two-Year Contract With EULOTO for eInstant Game Content
AQ
01:46pSEADRILL : New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring
AQ
01:43pHACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH TO HOST PATIENTX SUMMIT 2021 : Reimagining the Human Connection, September 22-24, 2021
PR
01:42pCELLCOM ISRAEL : CELLCOMS ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RESOLUTION BY THE ISRAELI MINISTER OF COMMUNICATIONS RE. REFORM IN BROADCASTING FIELD (Form 6-K)
PU
01:42pVAA VISTA ALEGRE ATLANTIS SGPS : September 02 - Report about transactions carried out under liquidity agreement - June 2021
PU
01:42pBYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : TO HOST ANALYST DAY ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
01:42pTILT : Corporate Presentation Fall 2021
PU
01:42pMALLINCKRODT : Presents Interim Results on Real World Use of Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) in Heart Transplant Patients in a Late-Breaking Presentation at the 20th Congress of the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT)
PU
01:41pS&P GLOBAL PLATTS : to Publish Prices Showing Cost to Reduce Carbon Emissions Using Biofuels
PR
01:41pAssocia Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Echo Ridge Community Association
GL
Latest news "Companies"