Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices

03/01/2022 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc are among internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law.

Since July 2021, Russian legislation signed by President Vladimir Putin has obliged foreign social media companies with more than 500,000 daily users to open local offices or be subject to restrictions as severe as outright bans.

The new rules also require companies to register with Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor and have a system for fielding user complaints. In November, Roskomnadzor listed 13 companies it wanted to set up officially on Russian soil. Last month, it said it would start imposing restrictions by the end of February.

Ahead of the March deadline, only a few had complied. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, Western governments have urged companies to push back on Putin in any way possible. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

Apple Inc and Spotify Technology SA had fully complied before fighting began in Ukraine. On Monday, Roskomnadzor's website showed Rakuten Group Inc's messaging app Viber had completed all required steps.

Six other companies had fulfilled at least one policy but had not established a Russian legal entity or local office. Those were Google, Meta, Twitter Inc, ByteDance's TikTok, Zoom Video Communications Inc, JOYY Inc's video app Likee, the government website https://236-fz.rkn.gov.ru/agents/list showed late Monday.

Meta had been in "protracted discussions" with the Russian regulator up until the invasion of Ukraine occurred, Nick Clegg, Meta's head of global affairs, said during a press call on Tuesday.

Clegg said Meta sought to comply with the law "where we feel we can in good conscience do so," but added there were other provisions the company felt were difficult to understand.

Four companies - chat tool Discord, Amazon.com Inc's live streaming unit Twitch, messaging app Telegram and bookmarking service Pinterest Inc - had taken no steps to comply, according to the website.

Likee said its Feb. 16 filing to form a Russian legal entity was under review and it plans to comply with the law. Twitter declined to comment. The other 11 companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Roskomnadzor said it would begin barring non-compliant companies from selling ads in Russia. It previously has said blocking access to the targeted services would be a last resort, and other penalties could include limiting data collection and money transfers.

The regulation is a part of a wider campaign for internet control that critics say threatens individual and corporate freedom. Authorities in Russia have issued small fines to social media companies for ignoring demands to censor anti-government activists or information.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation," has curtailed access to Facebook in recent days in retaliation for the platform's censoring state media services, which critics say promote fake news and propaganda. Twitter has also been slow to access on mobile devices.

Demand has surged in Russia during the crackdown for virtual private networking (VPN) apps, which can help with circumventing internet restrictions. Three of the top five most downloaded apps on Apple's App Store on Monday were VPNs. They generated a combined 383,000 installs over the past seven days, 15 times more than the prior seven-day period, according to estimates from tracker Sensor Tower.

Russia, with a population of about 144 million, had nearly 51 million users on Instagram and 7.5 million on Facebook as of last November, according to research outfit Insider Intelligence. (Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif. and Moscow bureau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Simon Cameron-Moore and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.06% 2672.04 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
APPLE INC. -1.28% 162.9014 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
JOYY INC. -2.92% 44.94 Delayed Quote.1.89%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.69% 205.335 Delayed Quote.-37.26%
PINTEREST, INC. -2.24% 26.1599 Delayed Quote.-26.41%
RAKUTEN, INC 1.23% 986 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -3.44% 151.09 Delayed Quote.-33.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 8.19% 112.295 Delayed Quote.11.96%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -4.84% 126.275 Delayed Quote.-27.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pU.S. Fed proposes tiered system for reviewing master account applications
RE
02:00pU.s. federal reserve proposes new tiered system for reviewing ap…
RE
02:00pFed says new proposed framework intended to provide 'transparent…
RE
02:00pUnder proposed framework, non-insured financial institutions not…
RE
01:59pU.S, allies agree oil reserves release as oil prices soar
RE
01:59pBoE's Saunders sees inflation risks but might not back big hike again
RE
01:52pNutrien ceo says could see nitrogen fertilizer disruptions in ru…
RE
01:51pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:51pAnalysis-Getting rid of Russian assets a big problem for U.S. fund managers
RE
01:49pNutrien ceo says will produce more potash if see sustained globa…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Analyst recommendations: BAE, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase, JPMorgan, L..
3Financial stocks hammer Wall Street as Ukraine crisis escalates
4Bayer targets return to growth in annual adjusted profit
5Exclusive-Nord Stream 2 owner considers insolvency after pipeline halt,..

HOT NEWS