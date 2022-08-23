Log in
Google Wallet launches in South Africa as digital payments boom

08/23/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Google is seen at VivaTech fair in Paris

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc launched Google Wallet in South Africa on Tuesday, as the tech giant tries to gain a foothold in the country's rapidly growing digital payments space.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital transactions and people increasingly prefer making contactless payments via their smart devices. High smartphone penetration has also helped adoption rates.

The Google Wallet app stores a consumer's credit or debit card information and allows shoppers to pay for goods by tapping their phone against a retail store's point of sale at the checkout counter.

From Tuesday, cardholders of FirstRand Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec, Standard Bank, ABSA and Nedbank will be able to add their cards to Google Wallet, Google said.

They will then be able to pay with their Android phones or use OS devices where contactless payments are accepted.

Last year, rival Apple Inc launched its Apple Pay mobile payment system in South Africa.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Anait Miridzhanian and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED -0.19% 184.47 End-of-day quote.20.92%
ALPHABET INC. -0.09% 114.1654 Delayed Quote.-21.13%
APPLE INC. 0.12% 167.84 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.28% 456.55 Real-time Quote.-16.16%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.57% 1940.94 Real-time Quote.-2.78%
FIRSTRAND LIMITED 0.25% 68.02 End-of-day quote.11.88%
INVESTEC GROUP -1.62% 83.25 End-of-day quote.-4.91%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED -0.66% 214.52 End-of-day quote.22.57%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.48% 149.69 Real-time Quote.-15.74%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED -2.24% 160.86 End-of-day quote.14.89%
