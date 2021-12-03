Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Google delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider

12/03/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is delaying its return-to-office plan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing a company memo.

Google had previously extended its voluntary return-to-office policy until Jan. 10, beyond which it said it would allow countries and locations to decide when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions.

On Thursday, Matt Brittin, Google's president for the EMEA region, told employees that the company would put off that deadline beyond that date, according to the report https://www.businessinsider.com/google-postpone-office-return-emea-coronavirus-omicron-2021-12.

The U.S. or North America employees have not yet received any guidance regarding changes in office return plans, it added.

Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, the European Union's public health agency said earlier on Thursday.

Google, one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic, had earlier delayed its return-to-office policy from September to October.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aChina sets 2022 annual thermal coal prices at 700 yuan/t - media
RE
03:22aSwedish services PMI rises to 68.7 points in November
RE
03:19aMajor CEE currencies set to strengthen over next 12 months
RE
03:18aShares in drugmaker Sobi tumble as Advent, Aurora withdraw $8 billion bid
RE
03:13aDubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid
RE
03:13aFTSE 100 to Open Higher
DJ
03:11aChina allows insurers to participate in securities lending
RE
03:09aBank Indonesia governor says stands ready to stabilise the exchange rate
RE
03:08aChina shares close higher as consumer staples, chip stocks gain
RE
03:08aGoogle delays return to office in Europe, Middle East, Africa - Business Insider
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
2Stocks stumble as bond traders turn to jobs data
3DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
4EMEA Morning Briefing : Wall Street Rebound to Boost European Shares; U..
5Allianz aims for 5-7% annual EPS growth for 2022-24

HOT NEWS