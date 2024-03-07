Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base to study cyber countermeasures, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)
TOKYO (Reuters) - Google has set up a cybersecurity base in Tokyo, its first in the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.
Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base to study cyber countermeasures, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|40,091 PTS
|-0.02%
|+2.17%
|-
|131.4 USD
|-0.96%
|-3.65%
|1,640B
|2,718 PTS
|-0.47%
|+1.53%
|-
As Big Tech scrambles to meet EU rules, investigations seen as likely
Russia can fight on in Ukraine for at least two years, Lithuania says
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks May Tread Water Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
Gold extends rally to hit new record as Powell hints at rate cut in 2024
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares ease after opening at record highs, weighed down by Mahindra & Mahindra
BOJ Board Member Nakagawa Says Japan Moving Steadily Toward Achieving Price Goal -- Update
Chinese conglomerate Fosun's tourism unit says reviewing business portfolio
China's Jan-Feb exports rise 7.1%, imports grow 3.5%, beating forecasts
Transcript : Couchbase, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-06-2024 03:35 PM
NEC named to list of Top 100 Global Innovators by Clarivate for 13th consecutive year
Japan's major union wins big pay hikes for some members, talks continue
Crescent Energy Company Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Agreement to Repurchase OpCo Units